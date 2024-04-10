Iran capable of closing Strait of Hormuz but won't do so: IRGC commander

Iran can close the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, but it won't do so, said Alireza Tangsiri, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) naval forces, on Tuesday.

"If we want, we could close this waterway, but we do not do that... It is because as long as we use this waterway and this strait, our neighbors should use it as well," Tangsiri said in an interview with Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen TV channel.

In the meantime, he described the presence of Israel in the neighboring country, which also sits on the strait, as a threat to Tehran, stressing the security of the region and the Strait of Hormuz is a common responsibility.

The IRGC Navy chief also referred to the presence of the United States in the Gulf and the Sea of Oman as a critical concern for Iran and neighboring countries, stressing that their security is interconnected.

He noted that the IRGC Navy "constantly monitors the US movements, actions, and behavior" to defend the facilities in the waters.

According to Tangsiri, traffic through the strait continues, with more than 85 oil tankers and ships passing through safely every day.

The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most crucial oil transit chokepoint, strategically linking crude producers in the Middle East with key markets across the globe.