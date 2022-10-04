Iran accuses US of 'hypocrisy' over Amini protests

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
04 October, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 03:23 pm

Related News

Iran accuses US of 'hypocrisy' over Amini protests

BSS/AFP
04 October, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 03:23 pm
A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s &quot;morality police&quot; is seen in Tehran, Iran September 18, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police" is seen in Tehran, Iran September 18, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran accused the US of "hypocrisy" on human rights Tuesday, after President Joe Biden said he would impose "further costs" over its response to protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.

A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since the 22-year-old Kurdish woman died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly failing to observe the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

The street violence has led to the deaths of dozens of people -- mostly protesters but also members of the security forces -- and hundreds of arrests.

"It would have been better for Mr Joe Biden to think a little about the human rights record of his own country before making humanitarian gestures, although hypocrisy does not need to be thought through," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in an Instagram post, reported by Iranian media.

"The US president should be concerned about the numerous sanctions... against the Iranian nation, the sanctions whose imposition against any nation is a clear example of a crime against humanity," he added.

Kanani was responding to a statement released by the White House late Monday in which Biden said he would impose unspecified additional measures against Iran later this week on top of the crippling sanctions already in force over Iran's nuclear activities.

"This week, the United States will be imposing further costs on perpetrators of violence against peaceful protesters. We will continue holding Iranian officials accountable and supporting the rights of Iranians to protest freely," Biden said.

"The United States stands with Iranian women and all the citizens of Iran who are inspiring the world with their bravery," he added.

Earlier Monday, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the US and Israel of fomenting the unrest rocking the country.

"I say clearly that these riots and the insecurity were engineered by America and the occupying, false Zionist regime, as well as their paid agents," he said.

Mahsa Amini / Mahsa Amini death / US-Iran tension / US-Iran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

1h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

6h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

6h | Panorama
Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference after filing his nomination papers for the post of Congress President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

Shashi Tharoor: India’s scholar politician

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why students prefer the four Asian countries for study

Why students prefer the four Asian countries for study

4h | Videos
Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

6h | Videos
Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

19h | Videos
What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

What to do if Facebook ID gets hacked

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch