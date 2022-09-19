International Youth Tour held in China's Jiangxi province

World+Biz

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam
19 September, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 08:35 pm

Photo: Mohammad Saiyedul Islam
Photo: Mohammad Saiyedul Islam

With the theme of cross-cultural exchange, eye-opening experiences, and exploring China with new perspectives, the "2022 GYLD China Tour-Jiangxi" was successfully held in China's Jiangxi province.

The "2022 GYLD China Tour-Jiangxi" was held in Jingdezhen City and Wuyuan County of China's Jiangxi province on 16-18 September. The Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS) organized the event in cooperation with the local government.

Lin Kun, vice president of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies; Yuan Lin, director of Major Project Office, the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies; Professor Zhang Jingjing, dean of the International School at Jingdezhen Ceramic University; Lin Rong, spokesman of Jingdezhen Municipal People's Government; and others attended the International Youth Tour.

During the event, the youths participated in interactive exchange activities such as blue and white porcelain painting and porcelain making; visited the Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Museum, Jingdezhen Ceramic Archaeology Institute, Hanxi Village of Fuliang County, Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Revenue, Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, Folk Culture Exhibition Hall, Zhushan Academy, and many other places; experienced the production of glutinous rice cake, the folk custom of walking on stilts, China's poverty alleviation and rural revitalization.

Photo: Mohammad Saiyedul Islam
Photo: Mohammad Saiyedul Islam

The youth delegation dubbed the "International Youth China Tour" as a window to understand China and a bridge for everyone to improve their understanding. 

They are willing to become cultural exchange messengers to spread Chinese culture, enhance mutual trust and cooperation among countries, and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Youths from eight countries including Bangladesh, USA, UK, Moldova, Rwanda, South Korea, and Tanzania felt the unique charm of Chinese culture and witnessed the development path of China's poverty alleviation and rural revitalization during the event.

It is to be noted that the Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) Jointly initiated by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS) and the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and the Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) programme is a unique communication, education, and professional development platform for young achievers with diverse regional, cultural, disciplinary, sectorial, and professional backgrounds across the globe.
 

china / youth

