International Gas Union suspends Russia

Gas pipelines are pictured at the Atamanskaya compressor station, facility of Gazprom's Power Of Siberia project outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov.

The International Gas Union, of which Gazprom is a member, has suspended, until further notice, any participation by Russian Federation entities in its activities.

A representative of the International Gas Congress, which the IGU holds, told Interfax that in connection with the Korean Gas Union, which hosts this year's IGC, "cannot engage the further participation of RF entities in IGC-2022, for speaking, for the participation of delegations or for involvement in the exhibition or sponsorship." reports Interfax.

Interfax journalists will not be accredited.

Russia's largest gas industry players, players, Gazprom and Novatek , have always taken part in the IGC. Their heads, Alexei Miller and Leonid Mikhelson, were due to speak at the speakers of the congress in Korea. The companies have usually set up stands at exhibitions where they have held talks with international partners.

Gazprom planned to spend 137 million rubles on its stand at this year's congress, according to an information for a now canceled procurement order. Novatek also planned to build a stand.

IGU members include 160 gas industry associations and corporations representing more than 95% of the world's gas market.