Interesting facts you didn't know about Ukraine, the heart of Europe

Russian forces on Thursday started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine –hours after President Vladimir Putin made an announcement for "a special military operation."

This marks the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II and confirmation of the worst fears of the West.

Ukraine, a country known for its beautiful and diverse landscape, well-preserved culture and tradition, has suffered heavily in its eight-year conflict with Russian-backed rebels.

Many people do not know much about Ukraine, other than maybe its flag and conflicts with its neighbour.

So here below are some interesting facts about Ukraine, the heart of Europe (as per latest data collected from different sources) –