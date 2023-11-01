‘Inhumane’: World reacts to Israeli attacks on Jabalia refugee camp

Palestinians look for survivors in a crater after a strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on October 31, 2023. Photo AFP

Governments and non-governmental organizations around the world have spoken out against Israel over its bombing of a refugee camp near Gaza City. Craters replaced numerous apartment buildings after an airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday evening. Women and children were seen being escorted down the side of a partially collapsed building as rescuers and locals searched the rubble for them, Al Jazeera reports.

More than 50 people were killed and over 150 were injured in the incident, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. More than fifty deaths were confirmed by the Indonesian hospital where most of the victims were transported. On Wednesday afternoon, Al Jazeera's Wael Dahdouh reported that Jabalia had been the target of heavy air attacks once again. World responds to Israeli attacks on Jabalia refugee camp.

'Appalled'

Several countries, including the EU's top ambassador Josep Borrell, have publicly condemned the attacks.

On social networking platform X, the EU's top diplomat stated, "I am appalled by the high number of casualties following the bombing by Israel of the Jabalia refugee camp."

In a statement issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia condemned "in the strongest way possible the inhumane targeting by the Israeli occupation forces of the Jabalia refugee camp".

Qatar claimed the bombings undermined its efforts to mediate the release of over 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Including civilian objects like hospitals, schools, population centers, and shelters for displaced people in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip is a dangerous escalation in the course of confrontations, according to a statement released by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire" and "underscored that indiscriminate attacks will result in irreparable ramifications in the region," the United Arab Emirates warned.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry also "strongly condemns Israel's inhumane targeting of an entire residential square in Jabalia camp in northern Gaza that left hundreds dead and injured," while Yemen urged "the international community to take an immediate stance to stop these crimes."

Interim Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, made a similar appeal to the international community to put an end to these assaults.

"Yesterday's air raid on Jabalia camp, where hundreds of lives were lost, including women and children, was a stark reminder of ongoing Israeli brutalities and war crimes in Gaza," said Kakar in a statement released on Wednesday.

We must never forgive or forget such heinous deeds," he stated. As the saying goes, "the world must act now to end this carnage."

In a speech on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had urged Muslim countries to halt oil and food supplies to Israel in an effort to end Israel's shelling of Gaza.

Meanwhile, several countries have begun to distance themselves from Israel without specifically mentioning Jabalia. As a result, Colombia and Chile have recalled their respective ambassadors from Bolivia for discussions.

An new low

Humanitarian groups were equally vocal in their condemnation of the act.

"We are horrified by news coming from Jabalia camp where high numbers of people have reportedly been killed by an Israeli airstrike," Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) said on the X social media platform.

Children were brought to the hospital with serious injuries, including major burns and cuts. They came without their families. According to MSF nurse Mohammed Hawajreh, "many were screaming and asking for their parents."

UK-based Medical Aid for Palestininians (MAP) said Tuesday's attack should be a "wake-up call".

Melanie Ward, the head of MAP, said that the attack "marks a new low" and should serve as a "wake-up call" to world leaders and politicians everywhere.

"Their pathetic pleas for respect for international law are being totally disregarded," she continued. Israel has instead ramped up the intensity of its disproportionate and indiscriminate attacks. Every ten minutes, a kid is killed and an entire family is wiped out as a direct result of this.

Stranded

Although more than half of Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians have evacuated their homes, many hundred thousand remain stranded in the north, where Israeli troops and tanks have pushed on numerous sides of Gaza City.

In a statement, the Israeli military claimed that air strikes on Jabalia had killed Ibrahim Biari, a senior Hamas commander who had been "pivotal" in the organization of the fatal attacks on southern Israel on October 7 that had sparked the current confrontation between Israel and Gaza. Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for Hamas, said no top commanders were present in the camp.

Since the conflict began, at least 8,796 individuals, including 3,648 children, have lost their lives in Gaza. There have been more children killed in the past four years than in all wars combined.

There have been almost 1,400 fatalities in Israel, the vast majority of which occurred on October 7.

Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel, has refused to declare a truce.