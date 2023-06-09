Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
09 June, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 07:27 pm

Related News

Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash column

BSS/AFP
09 June, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 07:27 pm
People look on as volcanic ash fills the sky during an eruption of the Semeru volcano in Lumajang, East Java Province, Indonesia December 4, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Instagram/@Gustiallah Foundation/via REUTERS
People look on as volcanic ash fills the sky during an eruption of the Semeru volcano in Lumajang, East Java Province, Indonesia December 4, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Instagram/@Gustiallah Foundation/via REUTERS

Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupted on Friday, belching a column of ash more than three kilometres into the sky, officials said.

The volcanic island emerged from the sea at the beginning of the last century from the crater formed after the 1883 eruption of Mount Krakatoa – one of the deadliest and most destructive in history.

Anak Krakatoa, which means "Child of Krakatoa", spewed thick ash over the strait that separates the islands of Java and Sumatra.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties after the eruption at 08:46am (0146 GMT).

"The height of the eruption column was observed to be 3,000 metres (nearly 10,000 feet) above the summit," Deny Mardiono, an official from the Krakatoa monitoring station, said in a press release.

"The ash column was observed to be grey to black with thick intensity to the southwest."

He warned the public not to carry out activities within a five-kilometre (three-mile) radius of the volcano's crater.

Anak Krakatoa's status was at the second-highest warning level after authorities raised it in 2022 following a sharp rise in volcanic activity. 

Its crater partly collapsed in 2018 when a major eruption sent huge chunks sliding into the ocean, triggering a tsunami that killed more than 400 people and injured thousands.

Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago nation, sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity.

The country has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

Indonesia Volcano / Volcano eruption

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

5h | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

7h | Panorama
Earning more money isn’t exactly a priority for Messi, already one of the world’s richest athletes. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Lionel Messi chose Miami over Riyadh

7h | Panorama
Many stores at the solar wholesale markets are now half full. Or half empty. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Empty stores and crowded corridors: How the solar market ran out in a week

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

2h | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

10h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg