Indonesian voters greeted with chocolates, candy on Valentine's Day

World+Biz

Reuters
14 February, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 01:07 pm

Related News

Indonesian voters greeted with chocolates, candy on Valentine's Day

Once ballots were cast, voters were thanked with candy

Reuters
14 February, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 01:07 pm
A member of the Linmas civil defence force passes by ballot boxes at a Valentine&#039;s Day themed polling station during the general election in Malang, East Java, Indonesia February 14, 2024. Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto via REUTERS
A member of the Linmas civil defence force passes by ballot boxes at a Valentine's Day themed polling station during the general election in Malang, East Java, Indonesia February 14, 2024. Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto via REUTERS

Heart-shaped balloons, chocolate and pink candy welcomed voters to a polling station in the city of Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali during the presidential election on Wednesday, Valentine's Day.

Voters were greeted at the 026 Tunjungsari Polling Station by women dressed in pink traditional clothing, handing out chocolates instead of how-to-vote cards.

Once ballots were cast, voters were thanked with candy.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It makes voting fun because I can vote while celebrating Valentine's," said first-time voter Ni Komang Intant Yuliani.

Indonesia's election, with more than 200 million of the 270 million population eligible to vote, is the world's biggest single-day election. Nearly 259,000 candidates are contesting 20,600 posts.

"We've exercised our voting rights and we've voted as a form of loving our state representatives," said Agus Supraptha, who was surprised to receive the confectionery on Valentine's Day.

The election will decide who succeeds popular President Joko Widodo to run the world's third-largest democracy and world's most populous Muslim-majority country.

Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, a 72-year-old former special forces commander making a third attempt at the presidency, is favourite according to opinion polls.

Indonesia election / Valentine's Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Power beyond academics: Finding the right ECAs for you

23m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Top 8 skills you must have as a research enthusiast

33m | Pursuit
Illustration: Collected

Unraveling how to flirt, with science!

53m | Features
With each passing year, Valentine’s Day became more and more “commercial”. PHOTO: TBS

Is Hallmark the real Cupid?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Three festivals on the same day added to the joy

Three festivals on the same day added to the joy

1h | Videos
Ukraine wants to take action against Polish farmers

Ukraine wants to take action against Polish farmers

2h | Videos
The AI companions you can have conversations with

The AI companions you can have conversations with

4h | Videos
Mother of Bogura triplets happy as all three sons secure medical college admission

Mother of Bogura triplets happy as all three sons secure medical college admission

5h | Videos