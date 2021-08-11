Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into Covid helper

World+Biz

Reuters
11 August, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 10:12 am

Related News

Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into Covid helper

The robot's head is made from a rice cooker

Reuters
11 August, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 10:12 am
Aseyanto, 53, a resident of the Tembok Gede neighbourhood, operates the &quot;Delta Robot&quot;, made from household items like pots, pans and an old television monitor, in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, August 7, 2021. Photo : Reuters
Aseyanto, 53, a resident of the Tembok Gede neighbourhood, operates the "Delta Robot", made from household items like pots, pans and an old television monitor, in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, August 7, 2021. Photo : Reuters

A homemade robot designed by Indonesian villagers and scientists for fun has found a new use during the pandemic - bringing food, and hopefully a smile, to self-isolating residents who have contracted Covid-19.

An eclectic assembly of household items like pots, pans and an old television monitor, it is now named the "Delta robot" in a nod to the highly contagious variant of the coronavirus that has ripped through Indonesia.

"With this new Delta variant and the surging number of Covid-19 cases, I decided to turn the robot into one used for public services such as to spray disinfectant, deliver food and meet the needs of residents who are self-isolating," Aseyanto, 53, a neighbourhood leader who heads the project, said.

The robot's head is made from a rice cooker, and it is operated by remote control with a 12-hour battery life. It is one of several robots made in the village of Tembok Gede, which has won a reputation for its creative use of technology.

After trundling down the street to the home of an isolating resident, its speaker emits the message "assalamu'alaikum" (Peace be with you), followed by "A delivery is here. Get well soon."

The village lies within Surabaya, capital of East Java province and Indonesia's second-biggest city, where a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections has swept in over in the past month.

Indonesia has become the epicentre of Asia's Covid-19 outbreak and recorded more than 3.68 million infections and more than 108,000 deaths from the virus among a population in excess of 270 million spread across the vast archipelago.

"This Delta robot is very simple.... When we created this, we purely used used materials in our neighborhood," said Aseyanto, who goes by one name.

 It is a far cry from the robots deployed in hospitality and for care in Japan and elsewhere, some of which have been adapted to help tackle the pandemic.

"For the base, we used a used toy car chassis," said another team member, engineering lecturer Benazir Imam Arif Muttaqin.

Top News

Indonesia / Covid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

1d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh