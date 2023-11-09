Indonesia president inaugurates $108 million floating solar plant

World+Biz

Reuters
09 November, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 02:14 pm

Related News

Indonesia president inaugurates $108 million floating solar plant

Third largest floating solar plant in the world and could be expanded up to 1,000 MWp

Reuters
09 November, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 02:14 pm
The Cirata floating solar farm, which is expected to generate enough electricity to power 50,000 households, is boasted to be the third biggest in the world. Photo AFP
The Cirata floating solar farm, which is expected to generate enough electricity to power 50,000 households, is boasted to be the third biggest in the world. Photo AFP

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Wednesday inaugurated a 192 megawatt peak (MWp) floating solar power plant on a reservoir in West Java province as part of a drive to increase renewable energy sources and switch away from coal.

The 1.7 trillion rupiah ($108.70 million) project was developed by PLN Nusantara Power, a unit of Indonesia's state utility company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) and United Arab Emirates renewable energy company Masdar, a unit of Mubadala Investment Company.

"I spoke with Minister Thani from the UAE that this would be expanded to around 500 MWp and we hope more renewable energy could be developed in Indonesia," the president popularly known as Jokowi told reporters, referring to UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The solar power infrastructure was built on Cirata reservoir, 108 kilometers (67.11 miles) southeast of Indonesia's capital Jakarta. A hydropower plant at the dam has an installed capacity of about 1,008 MW.

The plant is the third largest floating solar plant in the world and could be expanded up to 1,000 MWp, PLN chief executive Darmawan Prasodjo said, as the 13 arrays installed so far only occupied 4% of the reservoir's surface.

Regulations permit up to 20% of the reservoir's area to be utilised by the solar plant, Darmawan said, adding that discussions were underway with Mubadala for the next phase of the expansion.

"This is just the beginning. The president instructed us to maintain the momentum so that renewable energy development could be escalated," Darmawan said at the same event.

Renewable energy accounted for 12.3% of Indonesia's energy mix in 2022, and Jokowi said that the target of 23% by 2025 would probably be missed.

"It is not easy because there was COVID-19 pandemic, we could not reach it. But our commitment is to keep moving to achieve the target we have promised," Jokowi said.

Top News

Indonesia / Solar / Southeast Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

4h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

5h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

6h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

2h | TBS Career
Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

18h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

22h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

23h | TBS Stories