Indonesia president condemns attack on ASEAN officials during aid delivery in Myanmar

Reuters
08 May, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 12:49 pm

Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivers a speech at the Indonesian pavilion during the opening tour of the annual industry trade fair Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany April 17, 2023. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivers a speech at the Indonesian pavilion during the opening tour of the annual industry trade fair Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany April 17, 2023. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Monday condemned an attack in Myanmar on ASEAN officials delivering humanitarian aid, but did not provide details of the incident.

Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government, which is allied with the anti-junta militias, the People's Defence Forces (PDF), said it was not aware of any attack.

The PDF in Taunggyi District, Shan State where the attack reportedly took place did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

