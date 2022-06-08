Indonesia, Malaysia summon Indian envoys over anti-Islam remarks

World+Biz

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 03:20 pm

Related News

Indonesia, Malaysia summon Indian envoys over anti-Islam remarks

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 03:20 pm
A demonstrator in Mumbai stomps a poster of BJP member Nupur Sharma during a protest after her comments on Prophet Muhammad [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]
A demonstrator in Mumbai stomps a poster of BJP member Nupur Sharma during a protest after her comments on Prophet Muhammad [Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

Indonesia and Malaysia summoned India's envoys on Tuesday to protest over derogatory remarks made about Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) by two members of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The move followed a row of protests issued by the Islamic world after the controversy sparked a widespread furore in these countries.

Earlier, middle eastern nations (Kuwait, Iran and Qatar) summoned New Delhi's envoys to register their protest and a Kuwaiti supermarket removed Indian products.

The remark of Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who has since been suspended, was made during a televised debate last month. Another official, the party's media chief for Delhi, posted a similar anti-Islamic tweet last week that was later deleted.

Indonesian foreign ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said India's ambassador in Jakarta, Manoj Kumar Bharti, was summoned, with the government lodging a complaint about anti-Muslim rhetoric.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the ministry said Indonesia -- the world's most populous Muslim-majority country -- "strongly condemns unacceptable derogatory rely marks" made by two Indian politicians against the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

The tweet did not mention the officials by name but was an apparent reference to BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and the party's Delhi media chief Naveen Jindal, who was expelled from the BJP, according to Indian media reports.

Another Muslim majority Asian country, Malaysia, joined the protest yesterday along with at least 15 other countries to censure the remarks. 

Malaysia's foreign ministry said it "unreservedly condemns the derogatory remarks" by Indian politicians, adding that it had conveyed its "total repudiation" to the Indian ambassador.

"Malaysia calls upon India to work together in ending Islamophobia and cease any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability," it said.

Indian diplomats have been trying to placate these countries - it shares cordial relations with most of them - but the storm is far from over.

South Asia

Indonesia / Malaysia / Nupur Sharma / Anti-Islam / Anti-Islamic remark / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

5h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

TBS Face to Face: Budget expectation and challenges

2h | Videos
Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

Taming inflation or achieving high GDP - which is more important?

5h | Videos
Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

Sitakunda fire not completely extinguished

16h | Videos
'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

'12% corporate tax will increase export and dollar income'

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata