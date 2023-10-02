Indonesia launches Southeast Asia's first high-speed rail

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
02 October, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 02:46 pm

Related News

Indonesia launches Southeast Asia's first high-speed rail

BSS/AFP
02 October, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 02:46 pm
China-backed high-speed railway connecting Jakarta and Bandung called &quot;Whoosh&quot; is parked at Halim station in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
China-backed high-speed railway connecting Jakarta and Bandung called "Whoosh" is parked at Halim station in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesia launched Southeast Asia's first high-speed railway on Monday, a delayed, multibillion-dollar project backed by China that President Joko Widodo hailed as "a symbol of our modernisation".

With a top speed of 350 kilometres (220 miles) per hour, the bullet train "Whoosh" can get between the capital Jakarta and Bandung in 45 minutes.

The 140 km journey would previously have taken about three hours by train.

"The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train marks our efficient, friendly, and integrated mass transportation system," Widodo said during a ceremony at the capital's central station.

"It is a symbol of our modernisation in the public transport, seamlessly connecting with other modes of transportation."

Widodo said the 600-capacity train was the first high-speed rail transportation in Southeast Asia.

It is part of Beijing's Belt and Road initiative -- a decade-old programme of China-backed infrastructure projects.

The president said the name was actually an acronym, standing for a tagline of "Waktu Hemat, Operasi Optimal, Sistem Handal" -- which in Bahasa Indonesia means "Saving time, optimal operation, reliable system".

It was built by PT KCIC, which is made up of four Indonesian state companies and Beijing's China Railway International Co.

The project was initially set to cost less than $5 billion and be completed by 2019.

However, delays caused by construction challenges and the Covid-19 pandemic led to a surge in costs.

In preparation for its opening, officials have conducted public trials for the new high-speed route.

Last week, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi confirmed that the government would extend the high-speed train route from Bandung to the country's second-biggest city Surabaya.

Last month, Chinese Premier Li Qiang joined Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan on a ride aboard the train during his Jakarta visit for summits with Southeast Asian leaders.

Pandjaitan told reporters on Thursday that Widodo plans to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping in the future to ride the train, but did not give more specifics.

Indonesia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Simply Khulna: When food packs a punch

1h | Food
Photo: Collected

Where did hamburgers come from?

1h | Food
Shahjahan Bhuiyan’s parents and two out of his three siblings passed away when he was behind bars. He missed all the funerals. Photo: Nayem Ali

Hangman Shahjahan Bhuiyan: Life after 60 executions and 44 years in prison

6h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Apology to a life forgotten to live

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

1h | TBS Economy
How much time do you spend on mobile apps?

How much time do you spend on mobile apps?

4h | Tech Talk
Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 1

Everything about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 stadiums: Part 1

18h | TBS SPORTS
Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

Apple is bringing new software updates to prevent overheating

20h | Tech Talk