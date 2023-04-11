Indonesia court to rule on appeal against order to delay elections

World+Biz

Reuters
11 April, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 11:28 am

Related News

Indonesia court to rule on appeal against order to delay elections

Reuters
11 April, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 11:28 am
A supporter wears a mask of Indonesia&#039;s Joko Widodo as he attends a carnival during a campaign rally in Tangerang, Banten province, Indonesia, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
A supporter wears a mask of Indonesia's Joko Widodo as he attends a carnival during a campaign rally in Tangerang, Banten province, Indonesia, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

An Indonesian court was due on Tuesday to decide an appeal by the country's election commission against a controversial lower court order to delay 2024 presidential and general elections by two years.

Proceedings were underway on Tuesday at the Jakarta High Court ahead of the ruling on the appeal by the commission, or KPU, which could either ease or deepen uncertainty over whether the elections can go ahead as scheduled in February 2024.

The March 2 ruling by the Central Jakarta district court stunned politicians in Indonesia, after it ordered all election activities be stopped because of a complaint by an obscure party whose application to run was denied.

Many legal experts have said court overstepped its jurisdiction and the KPU has said it would forge ahead with preparations, despite the order.

The delaying of the polls has also stirred and older debate on whether President Joko Widodo should be allowed to stay in power longer than the maximum two, five-year terms permitted by the constitution, as some of his allies have advocated for.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, is in the final year of his second term and has said he is against extending terms and supports the election commission's appeal.

Another political party last week filed a similar lawsuit at the same district court against the KPU over its election procedures and is also seeking a delay in the vote, according to the court's website.

Politics

Indonesia / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

24m | Habitat
Despite the challenges, the Sri Lankan people continue to persevere. Photo: Bloomberg

Inside a depleted Sri Lanka: A first-hand account

59m | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Financing healthcare when social insurance is not an option

1h | Thoughts
Currently Augmedix Bangladesh employs more than 800 people, out of which more than 500 are scribes who support US doctors. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladeshi scribes who keep the US healthcare system running

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

44m | TBS Entertainment
‘Mumbai’ in the world's best 19 public transport system!

‘Mumbai’ in the world's best 19 public transport system!

49m | TBS Stories
Modi releases tiger census data

Modi releases tiger census data

15h | TBS World
Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Bangladesh

Aerial view shows devastation of Bangabazar blaze