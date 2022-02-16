Indonesia court jails Islamic school teacher for life for raping students

World+Biz

Reuters
16 February, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 09:03 am

Related News

Indonesia court jails Islamic school teacher for life for raping students

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty or chemical castration for the teacher, citing the severity of the crimes, which occurred between 2016 and 2021

Reuters
16 February, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 09:03 am
Herry Wirawan (36), a former teacher and founder of an Islamic boarding school, who is accused of raping 13 school girls between 2016 and 2021, is escorted by officers to the court room prior to his verdict trial, at the district court in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia February 15, 2022 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Photo :Reuters
Herry Wirawan (36), a former teacher and founder of an Islamic boarding school, who is accused of raping 13 school girls between 2016 and 2021, is escorted by officers to the court room prior to his verdict trial, at the district court in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia February 15, 2022 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Photo :Reuters

An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced an Islamic school teacher to life in prison for raping 13 students in a case that has spotlighted the need to protect children from sexual violence in the country's religious boarding schools.

Judge Yohannes Purnomo Suryo Adi said that teacher Herry Wirawan had sexually groomed the 13 girls, who were between 12 and 16 years old, and impregnated eight of his victims, some of whom suffered injuries from the rapes.

"Wirawan was proven guilty...of the crimes of purposely committing violence, forcing intercourse on more than one victim repeatedly," the judge told the court in the city of Bandung in West Java.

Herry's lawyer, Ira Mambo, said he would speak to his client about whether to appeal the verdict.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty or chemical castration for the teacher, citing the severity of the crimes, which occurred between 2016 and 2021.

Indonesian officials, including the country's child protection minister, backed calls for the death penalty, though the country's human rights commission, which opposes the death penalty, said it was not appropriate.

In 2016, an Indonesian court sentenced to death the leader of a gang of men and boys who raped and murdered a schoolgirl in a case that prompted President Joko Widodo to impose harsher punishments for attacks on children.

This included a regulation to allow for chemical castration of child offenders that the president signed into law in 2020, despite opposition from rights activists.

Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim majority country, has tens of thousands of Islamic boarding schools and other religious schools that often provide the only way for the children of poorer families to get an education.

Dedeh Marlina, a 42-year-old housewife living near the school where Herry taught, said she was relieved the perpetrator had been stopped but that the damage had been done.

"I know most of them came from poor families in remote areas...unfortunately they are now carrying the burden of what happened," she said.

Top News

Indonesia / School / Teacher / rape / Students

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

18h | Panorama
Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

21h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

21h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

13h | Videos
The most amazing sunsets in the world

The most amazing sunsets in the world

13h | Videos
James Webb Telescope sends back first image

James Webb Telescope sends back first image

13h | Videos
Greek divers send love messages underwater

Greek divers send love messages underwater

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director