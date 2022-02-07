Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as Covid-19 spikes

World+Biz

Reuters
07 February, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 12:15 pm

Related News

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as Covid-19 spikes

The new regulations apply to foreign tourists and Indonesians who have travelled abroad for holidays, the ministry said in a statement released late on Sunday

Reuters
07 February, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 12:15 pm
Garuda Indonesia aircraft flight GA881 carrying passengers from Narita, Japan, is sprayed with water upon its arrival at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International airport, as Bali welcomes its first direct flight carrying foreign tourists in nearly two years, after it was closed for foreign visitors due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Badung, Bali, Indonesia February 3, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Garuda Indonesia aircraft flight GA881 carrying passengers from Narita, Japan, is sprayed with water upon its arrival at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International airport, as Bali welcomes its first direct flight carrying foreign tourists in nearly two years, after it was closed for foreign visitors due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Badung, Bali, Indonesia February 3, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Indonesia has temporarily banned foreign tourists entering the country through Jakarta's airport, the transport ministry said, in a bid to slow a spike in coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant.

The Southeast Asian country has seen a jump in cases, with more than 36,000 infections recorded on Sunday and the bed occupancy rate at hospitals in the capital reaching 63%.

The move to bar tourists flying to Jakarta comes just days after Bali welcomed the first international flight in nearly two years carrying foreign visitors.

The new regulations apply to foreign tourists and Indonesians who have travelled abroad for holidays, the ministry said in a statement released late on Sunday.

The decision to "temporarily restrict tourist arrivals" was intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, said Novie Riyanto, director general for civil aviation at the ministry.

Tourists flying from abroad will still be able to arrive at Bali airport, as well as at Batam and Tanjung Pinang in the Riau Islands near Singapore.

Police have also implemented a curfew in downtown Jakarta from midnight to 4 a.m. as infections have kept climbing.

Indonesian officials have warned that the surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant may not peak until late February.

Despite these concerns, the resort island of Bali welcomed a flight from Tokyo last Thursday carrying six foreigners, mostly travel agents who were on board to monitor the island's readiness to receive foreign tourists.

Bali officially opened to foreign visitors from 19 countries last October, but with no non-cargo flights until last week foreign tourists have been limited.

Top News

Indonesia / Covid -19 / Jakarta airport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

1h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

2h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

2h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

17h | Videos
Omicron originated from mice

Omicron originated from mice

18h | Videos
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

18h | Videos
Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

Moroccan boy stuck in well dies

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places