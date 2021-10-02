India's Zee attempts to block investors' EGM demand in court

World+Biz

Reuters
02 October, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 05:03 pm

Related News

India's Zee attempts to block investors' EGM demand in court

Invesco and OFI, which together own 17.88% of Zee, want its chief executive Punit Goenka to be removed and a board revamp

Reuters
02 October, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 05:03 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises said on Saturday it had filed a petition in court against a notice issued by two institutional investors pushing the media company to call for a meeting of shareholders.

Zee's board on Friday rejected calls from Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC for an extraordinary general meeting, citing the lack of approvals required from India's capital markets regulator and the federal broadcasting ministry for initiating changes to a company's board.

Invesco and OFI, which together own 17.88% of Zee, want its chief executive Punit Goenka to be removed and a board revamp.

The two investors filed a petition at India's companies court after Zee last week signed a merger deal with Sony Group Corp's India unit to create the country's largest broadcaster.

Goenka is set to become head of the new venture.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for Oct. 4.

Top News

India / Zee / Zee Entertainment / Zee Entertainment Enterprise

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos
Where does all the plastic waste go?

Where does all the plastic waste go?

1d | Videos
Bubly talks about “Chokh”

Bubly talks about “Chokh”

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec