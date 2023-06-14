India's Tata Steel says 18 people hospitalised after steam leak at Odisha plant

World+Biz

Reuters
14 June, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 02:49 pm

Related News

India's Tata Steel says 18 people hospitalised after steam leak at Odisha plant

Reuters
14 June, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 02:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian steel-making company Tata Steel on Wednesday (14 June) said 18 people were injured, with two in intensive care, after a steam leak at its Odisha power plant.

The company, a part of India's Tata Group conglomerate, reported on Tuesday the accident occurred at its Meramandali BFPP2 power plant in Dhenkanal, Odisha during an inspection, leaving a few people injured and has started an internal investigation into the cause of the accident.

Tata Steel is among the country's top steel-making companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

India / Tata / Odisha / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

4h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

19h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

21h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank