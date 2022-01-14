India's single-day Covid tally at 2,64,202, positivity rate touches 14.78%

14 January, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2022, 02:45 pm

The country recorded 315 recent deaths due to related complications

India on Friday recorded 2,64,202 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pushing the active caseload to 12,72,073.

The latest figures, as available from the Indian Union ministry of health and family welfare, are 6.7 per cent higher than Thursday's single-day count of 2,47,417. The daily positivity rate now stood at 14.78 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was at 11.83 per cent. The cumulative tally of cases now stood at 3,65,82,129.

The number of confirmed cases of the Omicron variant that is driving the latest surge of the pandemic currently stood at 5,753.

As many as 1,09,345 patients recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,48,24,706.

The country recorded 315 deaths due to related complications pushing the cumulative toll to 4,85,350.

India has so far administered 155.39 crore doses of vaccines against the viral disease under the nationwide programme, the ministry said, adding over 15.17 crore balance doses were available with the states and Union territories to be administered. 

A total of 69.90 crore samples have so far been tested for the viral, of which 17,87,457 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a virtual meeting with chief ministers wherein he urged them to be alert and careful, but also stressed the need to not panic.

The meeting is the first time Modi met the chief ministers to discuss Covid-19 since the third wave began.

