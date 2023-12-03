India's ruling BJP leads in 3 of 4 state poll results

Politics

Reuters
03 December, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 02:34 pm

Women wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election in Ajmer, India, November 25, 2023. REUTERS File Photo
India's ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in three of four states in key regional polls on Sunday, indicating a big boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of general elections in six months.

The heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and the southern state of Telangana, voted last month in the last set of provincial elections before the national vote due by May when Modi seeks a third term.

BJP was leading in all three heartland states, trends from the counting of votes showed on TV channels.

