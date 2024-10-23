India's Modi to meet China's Xi on Wednesday on sidelines of BRICS summit

Reuters
23 October, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 11:05 am

India's Modi to meet China's Xi on Wednesday on sidelines of BRICS summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia October 22, 2024. Photo: Alexey Maishev/BRICS-RUSSIA2024.RU Host Photo Agency via REUTERS
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia October 22, 2024. Photo: Alexey Maishev/BRICS-RUSSIA2024.RU Host Photo Agency via REUTERS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday at the BRICS summit in Russia, India's foreign secretary said, their first meeting since 2020 when ties nosedived after their forces clashed on their disputed frontier.

On Monday, the two countries reached a deal on the disputed Himalayan frontier in the Ladakh region to end a four-year military stand-off, paving the way for improved political and business ties between the Asian giants.

Modi and Xi will meet on the sidelines of the summit meeting of BRICS, the foreign secretary said, which is taking place in the Russian city of Kazan.

Under the border pact the two militaries will patrol contested points along the frontier to avoid clashes, according to an agreed schedule, a senior Indian military officer aware of the details told Reuters on Monday.

 

