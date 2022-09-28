Indian singer Iman Chakraborty wins hearts on Bangladesh Immigrant Day in Times Square 

Photo: Collected

Iman Chakraborty, national award winning singer from India, kicked off her US Tour with melodious and heartwarming performances at the Bangladesh Immigrant Day celebrations in New York's Times Square.

On 25 September, 1974, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman addressed the United Nations (UN) in Bengali. In 2018, New York State designated 25 September as Bangladeshi Immigrant Day.

This is the 5th year of the event commemorating Bangabandhu as well as paying tribute to Bangladesh as a nation, and Iman was invited to perform on the opening night.

Iman and Team Togetherness took centre stage at the banquet hall of NY Marriott Marquis which echoed with lauds and cheers from hundreds of Bangladeshis who cherished her renditions of Tagore and Folk.

Her hit songs Rangabati, Tapa Tini and Tumi Jake Bhalobasho drove the New York Bengalis into a frenzy joining in on the chorus amidst Times Square's festivities.

Photo: Collected

From the East Coast to the West, Iman and the group crisscross this huge nation to perform at a Durga Puja this weekend. Her first stop is Uttoron's Puja in Seattle. In America, Durga Puja celebrations trigger off from the week of Mahalaya. The communities are thrilled to celebrate Ma's Utsab in a grand way after two long years. Iman's concert is one of the first Puja concerts in the US this year, reports IBGNews.

"I am overwhelmed by the love from Prabasi Bangalis of both Bengals. I want to thank Jonai Singh and JS Events who have been the pillar of my US Durga Puja concert series since my debut in 2014. This is the first time that we performed in the heart of Manhattan and this experience will remain memorable!" says the singer.

Jonai Singh, who has been the bridge of Bengal and the Bengalis of the West for many years added, "People from both Bengals united in their love for Iman. Her power-packed performances got everyone into the festive spirit. The enthusiasm in all communities across America is great. The pandemic has taught us all many lessons. What we took for granted before is doubly appreciated today."