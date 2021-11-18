Indian SC sets aside HC ruling that held 'skin-to-skin contact' key for sexual assault

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
18 November, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 02:29 pm

Related News

Indian SC sets aside HC ruling that held 'skin-to-skin contact' key for sexual assault

The apex court said the most important ingredient in convicting sexual offenders under POCSO Act is "sexual intent and not skin-to-skin"

Hindustan Times
18 November, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 02:29 pm
Supreme Court in Delhi. Photo: Courtesy
Supreme Court in Delhi. Photo: Courtesy

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a verdict of the Bombay high court that said skin-to-skin contact was a necessary ingredient for punishing persons accused of sexually assaulting minors.

The apex court said the most important ingredient in convicting sexual offenders under POCSO Act is "sexual intent and not skin-to-skin".

In a controversial ruling, the HC had acquitted a man of sexual assault charges under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for groping a 12-year-old child.

The top court directed the accused to surrender in four weeks and undergo a punishment of three years and five years punishment as awarded by the Special POCSO court.

Earlier in January, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court had set aside the conviction of a man who was found guilty under the POCSO Act for groping a 12-year-old girl four years ago, commuting his punishment.

The court had ruled that it could not be deemed an offence under the Pocso Act because there had been no skin-to-skin contact with sexual intent as the child was clothed. "Admittedly, it is not the case of the prosecution that the appellant removed her top and pressed her breast. As such, there is no direct physical contact i.e. skin to skin with sexual intent without penetration," the court observed on January 19.

Therefore, the court acquitted the accused under Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. However, the court maintained his conviction under Sections 354 (assault of criminal force) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC, and said that the act which he committed amounted to the use of criminal force to outrage her modesty.

The punishment for sexual assault under Section 8 of the POCSO Act is imprisonment of three to five years. Whereas, the punishment under Section 354 of IPC is imprisonment of one to five years.

The matter was taken up by the top court after Attorney general KK Venugopal had urged the top court to reverse the judgement, saying it was a "very disturbing conclusion" and it would set a dangerous precedent. The country's top law officer also said that going by the approach of the high court, anybody can get away with a sexual assault offence by wearing surgical gloves.

Subsequently, appeals challenging the judgment were filed by the National Commission for Women.

Top News / South Asia

India / Supreme Court / sexual assault

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

18h | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

18h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

18h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka