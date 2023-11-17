Indian rescuers still 40 metres away from workers trapped in collapsed tunnel

World+Biz

Reuters
17 November, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 11:06 am

Related News

Indian rescuers still 40 metres away from workers trapped in collapsed tunnel

Reuters
17 November, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 11:06 am
Police officers stand guard next to a barricade past the entrance of a tunnel where 40 road workers are trapped after a portion of the tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, November 16, 2023. REUTERS
Police officers stand guard next to a barricade past the entrance of a tunnel where 40 road workers are trapped after a portion of the tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, November 16, 2023. REUTERS

Rescuers drilled about one-third of the way into the debris of a collapsed highway tunnel in India by Friday morning to reach 40 workers trapped inside for five days, officials said.

Drilling had penetrated through about 21 metres (70 feet) of debris, Devendra Singh Patwal, a disaster management officer, told Reuters.

They have to cover a total distance of nearly 60 meters.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Another officer with the rescue team inside the tunnel said the trapped men were doing fine.

The workers have been supplied with food, water and oxygen through a pipe and authorities have been in contact with them via walkie-talkies.

The 4.5 km (3 mile) tunnel in the northern state of Uttarakhand is part of the Char Dham highway, one of the most ambitious projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Authorities have not said what caused the tunnel to cave in on Sunday morning, but the region is prone to landslides, earthquakes and floods.

South Asia

India / tunnel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A higher population density in the cities compounded with a poor healthcare system is likely to spell more intense disease outbreaks. Photo: Nayem Ali

Are we prepared for the next major outbreak?

4h | Panorama
James K Galbraith, Professor at the Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Sketch: TBS

Why mainstream economics got inflation wrong

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor E Alam

Punching above one’s weight: Adnan Haroon’s mission to make boxing popular in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
Pearl with emerald is Glued Together’s favourite combination. Photo: Courtesy

Glued Together: Breathing new life into vintage designs

3h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

17h | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

16h | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

17h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

18h | TBS World