Indian radical preacher Amritpal held from Punjab's Moga

World+Biz

BSS/PTI
23 April, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2023, 04:12 pm

Related News

Indian radical preacher Amritpal held from Punjab's Moga

BSS/PTI
23 April, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2023, 04:12 pm
FILE PHOTO: Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh leader, leaves the holy Sikh shrine of the Golden Temple along with his supporters, in Amritsar, India, March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
FILE PHOTO: Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh leader, leaves the holy Sikh shrine of the Golden Temple along with his supporters, in Amritsar, India, March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

Indian radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from Punjab's Moga district on Sunday, police said.

"The Punjab Police have arrested him," a senior police official told PTI.

Police further said he would be sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail.

"He is an NSA subject and will be taken to Dibrugarh," said the officer.

The Punjab Police has already invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the Khalistan sympathiser.

Singh had been on the run since 18 March when a police crackdown was launched against him and his aides.

The police on 18 March had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel, and creating obstructions in public servants' lawful discharge of duty.

South Asia

India / Panjab

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

1d | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

1d | Features
Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

2d | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

2d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

2d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

2d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

1d | TBS Entertainment
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts
Bangladesh

Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts