Indian Prime Minister Modi holds phone call with Zelensky on student evacuations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone on Monday to discuss the need to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister thanked Ukrainian authorities for their facilitation in evacuating more than 20,000 Indian citizens from Ukraine. He expressed deep concern for the safety and security of Indian students remaining in Ukraine and emphasized the need for their quick and safe evacuation," a press release issued by Modi's office read, reports CNN.

The call, which was the second phone call between the two leaders since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, comes amid the Indian government's efforts to evacuate at least 700 students who are stranded in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, which is close to the border with Russia.

During the call, Modi called for an "immediate cessation of violence" and noted that "India has always stood for a peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the two parties," according to the release.

In a tweet on Monday, Zelensky said that India was committed to "direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level."