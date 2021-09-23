Indian prime minister to meet US company CEOs during US visit

During his White House meeting with Harris, Modi is expected to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, greater cooperation in technology, space and other sectors, and supply chain issues

Photo: Hindustan Times
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is due to holds talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, will also meet chief executives of several US companies, including Qualcomm and Blackstone, two sources said.

During his White House meeting with Harris, Modi is expected to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic, greater cooperation in technology, space and other sectors, and supply chain issues, the sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

In addition, he will meet with the chief executives of companies such as Adobe, First Solar and General Atomics, the sources said.

Modi is also due to join a four-way summit at the White House involving President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia and Japan, a meeting that aims to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region amid China's growing dominance in the area.

