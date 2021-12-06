Indian president to visit Bangladesh in Dec

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 04:36 pm

President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind will pay a State Visit to Bangladesh from 15 to 17 December to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations of Bangladesh.

During the visit, the president will hold a delegation level meeting with President Abdul Hamid, reads a press release published by the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will call on the president. Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momen will also call on him.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had paid a State Visit to Bangladesh from 26 to 27 March, 2021 to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is a major pillar of India's Neighbourhood First Policy, added the statement.

India and Bangladesh share progressive, comprehensive and substantial cooperation in diverse areas ranging from security, border management & defence, water resources, trade, transport & connectivity, health, culture & people-to-people ties, energy & power to development partnership and sub-regional cooperation. Both countries have closely cooperated in addressing challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The upcoming visit of the president on this historic occasion is a reflection of the high priority that both countries attach to the bilateral relationship. It also reaffirms the shared desire of both countries to further consolidate and strengthen the multifaceted and irreversible partnership, based on historical and cultural ties, mutual trust and understanding.

