Indian Navy seizes ship from Somali pirates and rescues 17 crew

World+Biz

Reuters
17 March, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 09:08 am

Related News

Indian Navy seizes ship from Somali pirates and rescues 17 crew

The navy said in a post on social media platform X that all 35 pirates aboard the ship, the Maltese-flagged bulk cargo vessel Ruen, had surrendered, and the ship had been checked for the presence of illegal arms, ammunition and contraband

Reuters
17 March, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 09:08 am
People with weapons stand onboard the Maltese-flagged bulk cargo vessel Ruen seized by Somali pirates, which was intercepted by the Indian Navy, at sea, in this handout photo released on March 16, 2024. SpokespersonNavy via X /Handout via REUTERS
People with weapons stand onboard the Maltese-flagged bulk cargo vessel Ruen seized by Somali pirates, which was intercepted by the Indian Navy, at sea, in this handout photo released on March 16, 2024. SpokespersonNavy via X /Handout via REUTERS

Indian naval forces including special commandos seized a cargo vessel that had been hijacked by Somali pirates, rescuing 17 crew members, a spokesperson for the navy said on Saturday.

The navy said in a post on social media platform X that all 35 pirates aboard the ship, the Maltese-flagged bulk cargo vessel Ruen, had surrendered, and the ship had been checked for the presence of illegal arms, ammunition and contraband.

The Ruen had been hijacked last year and the navy said it had intercepted the vessel on Friday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The vessel may have been used as the base for the takeover of a Bangladesh-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Somalia earlier this week, the European Union naval force said.

The hijacking of the Ruen was the first successful takeover of a vessel involving Somali pirates since 2017 when a crackdown by international navies stopped a rash of seizures in the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.

Somali pirates had caused chaos in important global waterways for a decade but had been dormant until a resurgence of attacks starting late last year.

India deploys at least a dozen warships east of the Red Sea to provide security against pirates as Western powers focus on attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

At least 17 incidents of hijacking, attempted hijacking and suspicious approaches had been recorded by the Indian Navy since 1 Dec, Indian officials previously said.

South Asia / Africa

India / Somalia / Hijacked Ship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

2h | Panorama
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

1d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

1d | Tech
Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

49m | Videos
Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

11h | Videos
300 children participated in Quran recitation competition

300 children participated in Quran recitation competition

7h | Videos
Two faces of Benjamin Netanyahu

Two faces of Benjamin Netanyahu

1h | Videos