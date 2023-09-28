'Indian' hackers take down Canada Army website amid soaring diplomatic tensions: Report

Hindustan Times
28 September, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 10:54 pm

A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Photo:Reuters
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. Photo:Reuters

The tensity between India and Canada over the killing of secessionist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar has taken a fresh turn after a group of 'Indian' hackers temporarily disabled the official website of the Canadian Armed Forces, The Telegraph reported. The webite was reportedly hacked by 'Indian Cyber Force' which shared the screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) after taking down the site.

The hackers' group on September 21 threatened to possibly attack the Canadian cyberspace with a warning 'get ready to feel the power'. Te next day, it expressed discontent over Justin Trudeau's 'allegations and anti-India politics'.

According to head of media relations of the Department of National Defence Daniel Le Bouthillier, speaking to The Globe and Mail, the disruption began around noon and later rectified. Apart from a few destop users, the site was inaccessible on most mobile devices. The top official, however, said there were no broader implication of the brief hacking on their systems.

The hacked website is a seperate entity from the Canadian government and its National Defence Department's publice sites and internal networks. The encompassing bodies of the Canadian Navy, special command groups, air and space operations – Canadian Forces – is currently investigating the matter.

