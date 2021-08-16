Indian govt says it will help Afghan Hindus, Sikhs come to India

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 09:01 pm

Indian govt says it will help Afghan Hindus, Sikhs come to India

As panic-stricken Afghans gathered at the airport to skip the war-torn country, India said it would "facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan"

Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan will be given priority once commercial flight service begins from Kabul, India said on Monday - a day after Taliban took control of the city.

As panic-stricken Afghans gathered at the airport to skip the war-torn country, India said it would "facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan", reports the NDTV.

"The government will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told reporters.

Pointing to the situation in Kabul that's "deteriorating by the day", the ministry said, "We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan".

"There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people to people endeavours. We will stand by them," Mr Bagchi added.

Commercial flight operations from the Kabul airport have been suspended. "This has forced a pause in our repatriation efforts. We are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the process," Mr Bagchi told reporters.

