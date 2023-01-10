Indian firm to fine staff $1,200 if they bother colleagues on vacation

TBS Report
10 January, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 08:56 pm

Representational image. Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

Indian fantasy sports platform Dream11 has introduced a new policy under which employees will have to pay a $1,200 fine if they contact a colleague on their time-off.

Dream 11's co-founder Bhavit Sheth told CNBC in an interview, reports Bloomberg.

According to a report on NDTV, the company has a policy titled "Dream11 Unplug" for all its employees to help them relax, rewind, and rejuvenate on their leave days. This policy will allow this person will not have to attend emails, chats or other groups.

The company, founded in 2008, makes it mandatory for workers to take at least a week off annually.

"Once a year, for one week, you're kicked out of the system," Sheth told CNBC.

"You don't have Slack, emails and calls. Because it helps you greatly to have that one week of uninterrupted time and it helps the business to know whether we're dependent on anyone."

So far, the system has proved effective, according to 36-year-old Sheth.

"Dream11 believes that this uninterrupted time allows Dreamsters (employees of Dream11) to relax, recharge and come back to work ready to give their best," the company said in a statement.

 

