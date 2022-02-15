Indian embassy in Kyiv asks citizens to leave Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia

Ukraine's biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole is seen at a compound of the World War II museum in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 16, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. Photo : Reuters

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine capital Kyiv on Tuesday asked its nationals, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave the country temporarily "in view of uncertainties of the current situation".

Embassy of India in Kyiv asks Indians, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of uncertainties of the current situation pic.twitter.com/U15EoGu89g— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

On Monday, the United States said it is relocating its embassy in Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, due to the "dramatic acceleration" in the buildup of Russian forces at the country's border.

Meanwhile, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has spoken to the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine, expressing "serious concern" over the heightened tensions between the countries and sought for diplomacy to defuse those tensions.