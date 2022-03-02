Indian embassy in Kiev closed, diplomats move to Lvov

World+Biz

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 07:44 pm

Related News

Indian embassy in Kiev closed, diplomats move to Lvov

Earlier, the embassy advised Indian citizens to leave the Ukrainian capital

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 07:44 pm
Indian embassy in Kiev closed, diplomats move to Lvov

The Indian Embassy in Kiev has closed, and the ambassador and staff are moving to the western part of the country, CNN TV channel reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to sources, the Indian embassy is likely to be transferred to Lvov, where the Indian diplomatic mission has been allocated office space, reports TASS.

The Indian Embassy's last entry on Twitter for this hour was made on Tuesday afternoon. "All Indian citizens, including students, are advised to leave Kiev urgently today. Preferably by accessible trains or by any other means available," the message says.

On Tuesday evening, during an online media briefing, the first deputy foreign minister of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said that all Indian citizens who were in Kiev had left there.

According to various estimates, there are currently more than 16,000 Indians in Ukraine, most of them students.

Top News

Indian Embassy in Ukraine / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

7h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

8h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

13m | Videos
FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

1h | Videos
Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

3h | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The back-and-forth between AK Abdul Momen and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar