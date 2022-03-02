Indian embassy in Kiev closed, diplomats move to Lvov

The Indian Embassy in Kiev has closed, and the ambassador and staff are moving to the western part of the country, CNN TV channel reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to sources, the Indian embassy is likely to be transferred to Lvov, where the Indian diplomatic mission has been allocated office space, reports TASS.

The Indian Embassy's last entry on Twitter for this hour was made on Tuesday afternoon. "All Indian citizens, including students, are advised to leave Kiev urgently today. Preferably by accessible trains or by any other means available," the message says.

On Tuesday evening, during an online media briefing, the first deputy foreign minister of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said that all Indian citizens who were in Kiev had left there.

According to various estimates, there are currently more than 16,000 Indians in Ukraine, most of them students.