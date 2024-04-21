Indian actress faints during live news broadcast amid heatwave 

Amid the terrible heatwave in India's West Bengal, a newscaster and also an actress fainted while reading live news.

Lopamudra Sinha, who also works in the West Bengal branch of Doordarshan, took to Facebook to share about her health, reports The Hindustan Times.

In the video, she said, "During live news, my BP [blood pressure] dropped drastically, I fainted. I had been feeling sick for quite some time; I thought drinking some water would fix it. I never sit down to read the news with water. Be it 10-minute news or half an hour, it is never needed. I point to the floor manager and ask for a bottle of water. But yesterday, at that time, the general story was going, and no bytes were running. As a result, I could not drink the water. At last, a byte comes, and I finally had the water."

"I thought I could finish the remaining four news stories. I somehow completed two; number three was a story on the heatwave. While reading it, I was slowly getting sick. I thought I could finish and tried to hold myself together, but I could not. During that story, I could no longer see. The teleprompter dimmed, and I blacked out," she added.