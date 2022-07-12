India to surpass China as most populous country in 2023: UN report

World+Biz

Reuters
12 July, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 08:47 am

Related News

India to surpass China as most populous country in 2023: UN report

Reuters
12 July, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 08:47 am
People shop in a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, 6 January, 2022. Photo: Reuters
People shop in a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, 6 January, 2022. Photo: Reuters

India is set to surpass China as the world's most populous country in 2023, with each counting more than 1.4 billion residents this year, a United Nations report said on Monday, warning that high fertility would challenge economic growth.

The world's population, estimated to reach 8 billion by Nov. 15 this year, could grow to 8.5 billion in 2030, and 10.4 billion in 2100, as the pace of mortality slows, said the report released on World Population Day.

India's population was 1.21 billion in 2011, according to the domestic census, which is conducted once a decade. The government had deferred the 2021 census due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world's population was growing at its slowest pace since 1950, having fallen below 1% in 2020, UN estimates showed.

In 2021, the average fertility of the world's population stood at 2.3 births per woman over a lifetime, having fallen from about 5 births in 1950. Global fertility is projected to decline further to 2.1 births per woman by 2050.

"This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.

Still, a growing population was a reminder of a shared responsibility of care for the planet and to "reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another," he said.

Referring to an earlier World Health Organisation report- estimating about 14.9 million deaths relating to the Covid-19 pandemic between January 2020 and December 2021, the UN report said global life expectancy at birth fell to 71 years in 2021 from 72.8 years in 2019, mostly due to the pandemic.

The United Nations said more than half of the projected increase in the global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in eight countries - Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania.

Countries of sub-Saharan Africa are expected to contribute more than half of the increase anticipated through 2050.

However, the population of 61 countries is projected to decrease by 1% or more between 2022 and 2050, driven by a fall in fertility.

Top News / South Asia

India / china / Population / overpopulated country

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

11h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

13h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

14h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

19h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Rawhide prices this Eid

11m | Videos
Museum of the future

Museum of the future

16m | Videos
After seven years, rawhide traders get some relief due to fair prices

After seven years, rawhide traders get some relief due to fair prices

11h | Videos
Who will benefit from the protracted war?

Who will benefit from the protracted war?

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south