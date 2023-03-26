India summons Canada High Commissioner, concerned over Sikh protesters

World+Biz

Reuters
26 March, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 12:56 pm

Related News

India summons Canada High Commissioner, concerned over Sikh protesters

Reuters
26 March, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 12:56 pm
Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh leader, leaves the holy Sikh shrine of the Golden Temple along with his supporters, in Amritsar, India, March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
Amritpal Singh, a radical Sikh leader, leaves the holy Sikh shrine of the Golden Temple along with his supporters, in Amritsar, India, March 3, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

India summoned Canada's High Commissioner on Sunday to "convey strong concern" over Sikh protesters in Canada and how they were allowed to breach the security of India's diplomatic mission and consulates.

According to Canadian media reports, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Indian consulate in Vancouver on Saturday over demands for an independent Sikh state, a simmering issue for decades recently triggered again.

Canada has the highest population of Sikhs outside their home state of Punjab in India.

"It is expected that the Canadian government will take all steps which are required to ensure the safety of our diplomats and security of our diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The statement follows Indian police on 21 March launching a hunt for Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who has revived talk of an independent Sikh homeland and stoked fears of a return to violence that killed tens of thousands of people in 1980s and early 1990s.

Police have accused Singh and his supporters of attempted murder, obstruction of law enforcement and creating disharmony and said he had been on the run since last week when officers tried to block his motorcade and arrest him.

Indian police also opened an investigation last week into a protest at its High Commission in London, where protesters with "Khalistan" banners took an Indian flag down from a first-floor balcony of the High Commission to denounce recent police action in India's Punjab state. India summoned the top British diplomat in New Delhi last Sunday seeking an explanation.

Khalistan is the name of an independent Sikh homeland that some members of that community aspire to, both at home in India and in countries where Sikhs have settled.

South Asia

India / Canada / Sikh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

1h | Splash
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

2h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

2h | Splash
Bob Dylan was one of the marquee performers in &#039;Concert for Bangladesh&#039; in 1971

Bob Dylan goes back in time to 'Concert for Bangladesh'

2h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

2h | TBS World
Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

Norway’s ambassador in India expressed objection to Rani’s film

2h | TBS Entertainment
Why IMF changed their rule to give loan to Ukraine?

Why IMF changed their rule to give loan to Ukraine?

2h | TBS World
Jamal Ahmed tells about his art life

Jamal Ahmed tells about his art life

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year