India to lift quarantine requirement for international travellers from today

Hindustan Times
25 October, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 09:50 am

FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Juan Medina
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Juan Medina

Fully vaccinated travellers, who are coming from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of World Health Organization (WHO) approved Covid-19 vaccines, shall be allowed to leave the airport and need not undergo home quarantine and testing from Monday, according to the revised guidelines for international arrivals released on Wednesday.

They will, however, have to produce a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report.

These guidelines for international arrivals supersede all others issued on and after 17 February this year, the Union health ministry has said.

"The global trajectory of Covid-19 pandemic continues to decline with certain regional variations. The need to monitor the continuously changing nature of virus and the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) must still remain in focus," the ministry said.

"The existing guidelines (issued on 17th February 2021 with subsequent addendums) for international arrivals in India have been formulated taking a risk-based approach. In view of increasing vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, the existing guidelines for international arrivals in India have been reviewed," it added.

Check latest SOPs here:

1. If partially or not vaccinated, the travellers need to undertake measures which include submission of sample for post-arrival Covid-19 test at the point of arrival after which they will be allowed to leave the airport, home quarantine for seven days, re-test on the eighth day of arrival in India and if negative, further self-monitor their health for the next seven days.

2. The new guidelines provide protocols to be complied with international travellers as well those to be followed by airlines, points of entry (airports, seaports and land border) for risk profiling of passengers.

3. This Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) shall be valid from Monday till further orders. Based on the risk assessment, this document shall be reviewed from time to time, the ministry said.

4. According to the guidelines, while planning for travel, all travellers should submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel and upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report. This test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

5. All passengers shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise.

6. "Travellers from countries excluding those countries at risk will be allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days' post-arrival. This is applicable to travellers from all countries including countries with which reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO approved Covid-19 vaccines also exist," the guidelines stated.

7. If the travellers who are under home quarantine or self-health monitoring develop signs and symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 or test positive for Covid-19 on re-testing, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call the national helpline number (1075) or state helpline number.

