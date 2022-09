Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India is keen to boost cooperation with Russia, particularly in the areas of energy and coking coal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Modi also called for a diplomatic and peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis in his online address to the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok.