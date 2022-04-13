India hails US help during second Covid wave in the South Asian country

India has appreciated the help that the United States extended during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the South-Asian country.

"If there was a silver lining to it, it also showed what friendships and relationships across the world could do...We have three vaccines in India, that we're producing, which are a direct outcome of our relationship with the US," Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar said during the US-India Higher Education Discussion at Howard University on Tuesday (12 April), said a press release from the US Department of State.

The discussion was held after the conclusion of the 4th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue that ended on Tuesday.

Jaishankar and US State Secretary Antony Blinken met with Indian students, scholars, and researchers who have worked or studied in the US.

Addressing a student forum at Howard University, the Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar stated that India could produce three vaccines as a "direct outcome of a relationship with the US."

Remembering the bottlenecks faced by India at the time of mass production of vaccines, Jaishankar said, "When everybody who could make vaccines was busy making vaccines, it became difficult to get the supply chains going."

He added, "It would tend to get disproportionately sucked by some places."

The Indian foreign minister said that he reached out to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who "went out of his way to move the American system and get things done."

Further, large supplies of oxygen supplies, respirators and necessary drugs were also delivered from the US. "We had an enormous demand..., particularly during Delta (wave)...a lot of countries came forward but a country that really stood out there was the US," Jaishankar recalled.

Discussions came at a time when US-India relations are stressed over New Delhi's response to US-led resolutions against Russia at the United Nations.

In the past months, India on three occasions abstained from participating in the voting process on proposals that deplored Russian actions in Ukraine.

Noting India's refusal to participate in a resolution calling for an emergency special session over the Russian war, US President Joe Biden had termed the move "somewhat shaky."