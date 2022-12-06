India, Germany sign migration and mobility partnership agreement

World+Biz

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 04:06 pm

Related News

India, Germany sign migration and mobility partnership agreement

TBS Report
06 December, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2022, 04:06 pm
EAM S Jaishankar with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Credit: Twitter / @DrSJaishankar
EAM S Jaishankar with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Credit: Twitter / @DrSJaishankar

India and Germany on Monday signed an agreement on Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership, to facilitate mobility and employment opportunities for fostering the exchange of skills and talents.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar signed the agreement with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in New Delhi, reports ANI.

The agreement includes the Academic Evaluation Center in New Delhi, 18 months extended residence permits to students, 3,000 job seeker visas annually, liberalised short stay multiple entry visas and streamlined readmission procedures.

In addition, the agreement will institutionalise a joint working group for further strengthening cooperation in Migration and Mobility.

Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India and other senior officials from India and Germany were present at the time of signing the agreement, ANI reported.

"The Agreement has specific provisions to facilitate mobility and employment opportunities for fostering exchange of skills and talents. These include Academic Evaluation Center in New Delhi, eighteen months extended residence permits to students, three thousand Job Seeker Visas annually, liberalised short stay multiple entry visas and streamlined readmission procedures," the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release.

The India-Germany agreement on the Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership is part of overall efforts to establish a network of agreements with prospective labour market destinations. According to the Ministry of External Affairs press release, the agreement demonstrates India's rapidly expanding multi-faceted strategic ties with Germany.

"The India-Germany MMPA is part of overall efforts to create a network of agreements with prospective labour market destination Countries with twin objectives of creating of favourable visa regime for Indians towards accessing the labour market of these countries," the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release.

Notably, the German Skilled Immigration Act 2020 has enhanced the opportunities for workers from non-European Union countries. Through a new law set to be adopted in early 2023, the German government proposes to facilitate the immigration of qualified workers from abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs noted.

South Asia

India-Germany / mobility partnership / migration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

2h | Panorama
Pastryarchy&#039;s cheapest desserts, the lemon meringue tarts, go for Tk300, and the most expensive item on their menu, a custom glazed mousse box, goes for Tk3,600. Photo: Courtesy

Pastryarchy: Baking a profitable business model in an overcrowded industry

4h | Panorama
Stadium 974, built with recycled shipping containers, is the first stadium designed for the World Cup that can be dismantled. Photo: Collected

Architectural marvels at the Qatar World Cup 

6h | Habitat
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The state of our foreign reserves: Separating myth from reality

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

56m | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

18h | Videos
Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

Why Brazil team wear yellow jersey

19h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

3
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup