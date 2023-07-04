India demarches Canada, warns against desecration of Indian flag by Sikh extremists

My comment regarding some of the promotional material circulating for a planned protest on July 8. pic.twitter.com/yYoWDCvAdi— Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) July 4, 2023

The protests are being organized by US-based proscribed organization SFJ, whose main link in Canada, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was gunned down in Surrey, Vancouver on June 19 in inter-gang warfare. The arch rivals of Khalistan Tiger Force terrorist Nijjar pumped him with 15 bullets for taking over crime in Surrey but the SFJ has used this killing to blame Indian security agencies to raise funds and radicalize the Sikh youth against Indian diaspora in the west. The attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco is part of the SFJ campaign run by terrorist G S Pannu, who gets soft treatment in the west particularly in Canada and UK.

The Indian High Commission in Canada has asked the Federal Government to take all safety precautions including providing escort to the High Commissioner and two Consul Generals till the overall threat subsides and especially during the events attended by them. The Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, Consul General Vancouver Manish, Consul General Toronto Apoorva Srivastava have been named in the pamphlets circulated by the extremists as if to blame them for terrorist Nijjar's killing.

The Indian mission has also informed the Canadian authorities that these Khalistan separatists have planned to burn the Indian national flag during the protest, indicating the violent nature or extremist character of these gatherings planned in Toronto and Vancouver.

Despite the Narendra Modi government taking up the threat posed by designated SFJ convenor G S Pannu with Canada, UK, US and Germany through the diplomatic and intelligence channels, the Canadian, UK and German authorities treat these extremists with kid gloves in the name of right to protest. However, New Delhi has decided not to take the desceration and burning of Indian national flag lying down and there will be retaliation if the July 8 protests turn violent in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancvouver.