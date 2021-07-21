India Covid-19 tally shoots up again after 42,015 cases recorded in 24 hours

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
21 July, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2021, 11:25 am

Related News

India Covid-19 tally shoots up again after 42,015 cases recorded in 24 hours

A total of 418,480 people have succumbed to the infectious disease from the start of the pandemic, the government data shows.

Hindustan Times
21 July, 2021, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2021, 11:25 am
Angurbala Kamila, 45, a villager, receives a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, on a boat during &quot;Vaccination on boat&quot; programme in Gosaba Island in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, July 12, 2021.
Angurbala Kamila, 45, a villager, receives a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, on a boat during "Vaccination on boat" programme in Gosaba Island in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, July 12, 2021.

India on Wednesday recorded 42,015 fresh cases of coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative tally past 31,216,337 data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed. The country also recorded 3,998 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, data showed. A total of 418,480 people have succumbed to the infectious disease from the start of the pandemic, the government data shows.

India's active cases of Covid-19 also rose by 1,040 in the last 24 hours and settled at 407170. These account for 1.3% of total infections. The country's recovery rate stood at 97.37% on Wednesday, as 36,977 people were cured of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, data updated at 8 am showed.

The country has been coming out of a deadly second wave of the disease outbreak which overwhelmed the medical infrastructure to the point of a breakdown. At its peak of second-wave, India recorded 414,188 infections in a span of 24 hours on May 6. The cases have receded gradually since then, and India recorded its lowest daily spike in 125 days at 30,093 infections on Tuesday.

In the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the government pointed to the easing of lockdown combined with pandemic fatigue, lack of community adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and evolution and circulation of more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2 viruses to the second wave.

Minister of State for health Bharati Pravin Pawar said central teams deployed across India from February to May observed a lack of adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and sub-optimal efforts at containment in certain geographies.

Top News

India / covod-19 / cases

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

6
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities