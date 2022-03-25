India-China ties caught in cross-currents of border tensions, rising trade

25 March, 2022, 10:55 am
India-China ties caught in cross-currents of border tensions, rising trade

Military trucks carrying supplies move towards forward areas in the Ladakh region, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi for talks on Friday, the highest-level meetings since border clashes two years ago strained diplomatic ties between the nuclear-armed Asian giants.

Below is a look at the current state of India-China relations:

TROUBLED BORDER, REGIONAL RIVALRY

Thousands of Indian troops remain deployed along India's remote border with China in the Himalayan snow deserts of Ladakh, where hand-to-hand fighting broke out in June 2020.

At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed during a clash in Ladakh's Galwan valley - the first deadly encounter between the nuclear-armed neighbours in decades.

Their undemarcated 3,500-km-long frontier has remained largely peaceful since a border war in 1962, and both countries still claim vast swathes of each other's territory.

After the Galwan clash, senior officers from both militaries held more than a dozen rounds of talks to de-escalate the standoff in Ladakh but progress has been limited.

Last February, after multiple military parleys, Indian and Chinese troops completed a pullout from a lake area in Ladakh. Days later, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar agreed to setup a hotline.

Beijing has repeatedly said that border standoff does not represent the entirety of China-India relations, while New Delhi has maintained that peace along the frontier is essential for the two countries to work together.

New Delhi has numerous other concerns regarding China's activities in almost all of India's neighbours.

Aside from the tensions in the Himalayas, India's mistrust stems from Beijing's support of old foe Pakistan, the competition for influence in Nepal, and concern over China's economic clout in Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

INVESTMENTS AND APP BANS

China is India's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade expanding exponentially since the turn of the century to $95.02 billion in 2021/22.

Trade remains heavily tilted in Beijing's favour. India's trade deficit with China is the largest it has with any county, and the imbalance has been steadily widening.

More than 100 Chinese companies, including state-owned enterprises, operate in India, including electronics manufacturers that have come to dominate the country's mobile phone market.

Since 2020, however, New Delhi has tightened the screws on Chinese players in Asia's third largest economy by increasing scrutiny of investments or imports and banning some mobile apps.

The Indian government had previously held up investments worth billions from Beijing, but last week said that approvals for 66 proposals from neighbouring countries - including China - totalling $1.79 billion had been approved.

Last month, India also blocked access to dozens of Chinese apps over security concerns, increasing the tally of such restricted mobile apps to more than 300.

