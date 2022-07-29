India, China ministers at summit as PLA ship in neighbourhood irks Delhi

World+Biz

Reuters
29 July, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 01:09 pm

Related News

India, China ministers at summit as PLA ship in neighbourhood irks Delhi

Reuters
29 July, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 01:09 pm
India, China ministers at summit as PLA ship in neighbourhood irks Delhi

Indian and Chinese foreign ministers were to attend a regional conference in Uzbekistan on Friday, a day after New Delhi expressed concern over a Chinese military ship's planned visit to a strategic port in India's southern neighbour Sri Lanka.

New Delhi worries that the Chinese-built and leased Hambantota port will be used by China as a military base in India's backyard. The $1.5 billion port is near the main shipping route from Asia to Europe.

Relations between India and China have been strained since armed clashes on their border two years ago killed at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers.

Shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon showed research and survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 was en route to Hambantota and was expected to arrive on 11 Aug, at a time when Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades. India has provided its neighbour with nearly $4 billion in support this year alone.

China has not officially commented on the ship's visit and the matter has not gained traction in Chinese media. China's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5 as one of China's latest generation space-tracking ships, used to monitor satellite, rocket and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

The Pentagon's annual report on China's military modernisation says the Yuan Wang ships are operated by the Strategic Support Force of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

During a weekly briefing late on Thursday, an Indian foreign ministry spokesman said the government was monitoring the planned visit of the Chinese ship, adding that New Delhi would protect its security and economic interests.

Spokesman Arindam Bagchi declined to say if Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in the Uzbek capital Tashkent. SCO members include China, India, Russia, Pakistan and central Asian nations.

Sri Lanka is a "dialogue partner" in the group but it was not immediately clear if it was attending.

India has already lodged a verbal protest with the Sri Lankan government against the ship's visit, Reuters reported on Thursday.

A Sri Lankan consulting firm, the Belt & Road Initiative Sri Lanka, said on its website that Yuan Wang 5 would be in Hambantota for a week and will "conduct space tracking, satellite control and research tracking in the north-western part of the Indian Ocean region through August and September".

Sri Lanka formally handed over commercial activities at its main southern port to a Chinese company in 2017 on a 99-year lease after struggling to repay its debt.

China is one of Sri Lanka's biggest lenders and has also funded airports, roads and railways, unnerving India, which is now trying to claw back lost ground.

Sri Lanka angered India in 2014 when it allowed a Chinese submarine and a warship to dock in Colombo.

Top News / China / South Asia

India / china / Sri Lanka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

5h | Food
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

Recreational fishing: An expensive hobby with a massive market

5h | Features
The T-2X symbol of doubling the number of tigers is still a long way to be implemented. Photo: Adnan Azad

Tigers at crisis: The dwindling population of the majestic animal

5h | Panorama
Demographic dividend: The clock is ticking

Demographic dividend: The clock is ticking

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

6h | Videos
A wedding, a bomb, a letter, and an unthinkable killer

A wedding, a bomb, a letter, and an unthinkable killer

6h | Videos
Neymar accused of fraud and corruption, may be jailed

Neymar accused of fraud and corruption, may be jailed

6h | Videos
Shipowners are not confident in using Ukrainian ports

Shipowners are not confident in using Ukrainian ports

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

6
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons