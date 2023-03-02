India can be a mediator in resolving the Ukraine war: Momen tells Indian media

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said that India can play a mediator's role and help end the Russia-Ukraine War.

Momen, now in New Delhi to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting, also said India can play a significant role in resolving the Rohingya issue.

On Bangladesh-India ties, the foreign minister said they have resolved their issues without "firing a single bullet" as he spoke about border issues.

"We maintain a balanced foreign policy," he said when talking about maintaining ties with both India and China.

He, however, said India is a friendly country to Myanmar.

The foreign minister made the remarks during an interview with the Indian media outlet WION.