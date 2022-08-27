India appoints new Supreme Court chief justice who is due to retire in November

World+Biz

Reuters
27 August, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 08:32 pm

Related News

India appoints new Supreme Court chief justice who is due to retire in November

Reuters
27 August, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 08:32 pm
India appoints new Supreme Court chief justice who is due to retire in November

Uday Umesh Lalit was sworn in on Saturday as India's Chief Justice for the Supreme Court, though he is only set to hold the post for 74 days before his retirement falls due in November.

Under India's constitution, Supreme Court justices are required to retire aged 65 years. The chief justice is appointed by the president according seniority.

Earlier this month, Lalit's predecessor Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said 65 "was too early to retire" for a judge.

An estimated 45 million cases are pending in Indian courts according to the National Judicial Data Grid. The slow disposal was mainly due to a shortage of judges, with some 5,000 positions lying vacant in the lower judiciary, and 400 vacant position for high court judges.

The Supreme Court currently has around 30 judges, and there are four vacancies.

Top News / South Asia

Indian Supreme Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

12h | Food
Photo: Collected

Three bakeries baking loaves with love

11h | Food
Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

10h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Xiaomi unveils second generation folding smartphone

Xiaomi unveils second generation folding smartphone

25m | Videos
Is the war between Putin and the rest?

Is the war between Putin and the rest?

1h | Videos
Govt has no plans to extract coal now: Salman F Rahman

Govt has no plans to extract coal now: Salman F Rahman

2h | Videos
'The stock market turns around in uncertain situations'

'The stock market turns around in uncertain situations'

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally