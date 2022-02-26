India airlifts 241 passengers, including students from crisis-hit Ukraine

A flight carrying Indian students returning from crisis-hit Ukraine landed in New Delhi on Thursday (February 24), as Russia launched a massive air and ground assault on the neighboring country.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east.

Students streamed out of Delhi Airport with their suitcases upon their arrival from Ukraine, hugging their relatives who had been waiting for them.

"Now the number of flights has increased so, the Indian students are trying to come back here as soon as possible, (they are being) evacuated," Devendra Raj Arya said.