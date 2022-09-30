IMF says Ukraine war prompts worst global food crisis since at least 2008

World+Biz

Reuters
30 September, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 10:24 pm

Related News

IMF says Ukraine war prompts worst global food crisis since at least 2008

Reuters
30 September, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 10:24 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Ukraine war's disruptions to grain and fertilizer flows have prompted the worst food security crisis since at least the one following the 2007-2008 global financial meltdown, with some 345 million people now facing life-threatening shortages, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

A new IMF research paper estimates that the 48 countries most exposed to food shortages face a combined increase in their import bills of $9 billion in 2022 and 2023 due to the sudden jump in food and fertilizer prices caused by Russia's invasion. This will erode reserves for many fragile and conflict-affected states that already face balance-of-payments problems after a grinding pandemic and rising energy costs, the IMF said.

"For this year alone, we estimate that highly exposed countries need as much as $7 billion to help the poorest households cope," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other IMF officials said in a blog posting.

The war has worsened a food crisis that has been growing since 2018, due partly to the increasing frequency and severity of climate shocks and regional conflicts, they said.

The Fund called for a rapid increase in humanitarian assistance through the World Food Programme and other organizations, as well as targeted fiscal measures in affected countries to aid the poor. But it said governments needed to prioritize fighting inflation.

"Near-term social assistance should focus on providing emergency food relief or cash transfers to the poor, such as those recently announced by Djibouti, Honduras, and Sierra Leone," Georgieva said.

The Fund also called for eliminating food export bans and other protectionist measures, citing World Bank research that these account for as much as 9% of the world wheat price increase.

Improved crop production and distribution, including through increased trade finance, is also vital to addressing the current food price shock, the Fund said. It added that investments in climate-resilient agriculture, water management and crop insurance are also needed to cope with drought and other unpredictable climate events.

The new research and recommendations come as the IMF's Executive Board was expected to approve increased year-long emergency financing access through a new food shock window for the most vulnerable countries.

The new emergency facility could provide as much as $1.3 billion in additional IMF financing for Ukraine.

Ukraine was among the top five grain exporters before the war, accounting for some 15% of global corn exports and 12% of wheat exports, and a resumption of shipments from Black Sea ports under a deal with Russia has only partly eased shortages. But the conflict is reducing Ukraine's future crop production.

Russia, also a top grain exporter, curtailed exports earlier this year to neighboring former Soviet republics. Both Russia and Ukraine have been major fertilizer exporters.

The Fund identified Sudan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Armenia and Georgia as the most dependent on Ukrainian and Russian food imports as a percentage of their GDP. Countries most dependent on Ukrainian and Russian fertilizers include Moldova, Latvia, Estonia, Paraguay and Kyrgyzstan.

Top News

Ukraine crisis / global food crisis / Hunger crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

The enduring love of things Soviet 

7h | Panorama
Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro

"Bangladesher Dushprappo Chobi Somogro": A Facebook group that has become a cultural phenomenon

11h | Splash
Photo: Collected

Four famous Hindu temples in South Asia

12h | Explorer
Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

Apple changed its mind. So who's on the hook?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

Qatar World Cup will cost $220B, how much will it earn?

1h | Videos
World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

World's most secret museum: The CIA Museum

5h | Videos
Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

Aneek Mustafa's photography exhibition "The Transient" going on

8h | Videos
Is operation the only solution for hernia?

Is operation the only solution for hernia?

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run

5
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 

6
Photo: Mumit M
Economy

Padma Bridge to boost wage by 2-4% in south, lessen climate impacts: World Bank