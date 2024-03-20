IMF says it reaches a staff level agreement with Pakistan to disburse $1.1 billion

World+Biz

Reuters
20 March, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 12:25 pm

Related News

IMF says it reaches a staff level agreement with Pakistan to disburse $1.1 billion

The funds are the final tranche of a $3 billion last-gasp rescue package Pakistan had secured last summer, which averted a sovereign debt default. Islamabad is also seeking another long-term bailout

Reuters
20 March, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 12:25 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday reached a staff level agreement which, if approved by its board, will disburse $1.1 billion for the debt-ridden South Asian economy, the global lender said.

The funds are the final tranche of a $3 billion last-gasp rescue package Pakistan had secured last summer, which averted a sovereign debt default. Islamabad is also seeking another long-term bailout.  

"The IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on the second and final review of Pakistan's stabilisation program," the IMF said in a statement.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This agreement is subject to approval by the IMF's Executive Board," it added. The agreement expires on 11 April.

The deal comes after the IMF mission held five days of talks with Pakistani officials to review the fiscal consolidation benchmarks set for the loan.

Most Pakistan dollar bonds were trading higher on Wednesday after the deal was announced. 

The 2027-maturing bond was up 0.25 cents at 83.957 cents on the dollar while the 2025 bond which was up 0.21 cents at 92.023 cents on the dollar. 

Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had said that Islamabad will seek another long-term bailout. The IMF said Pakistan had expressed interest in a deal, and that it would formulate a medium-term programme if Islamabad applies for one.

The government has not officially stated the size of the additional funding it is seeking through a successor programme, however Bloomberg reported in February that Pakistan planned to seek a new loan of at least $6 billion from the lender. 

The debt-ridden economy, which shrank 0.2% last year and is expected to grow around 2% this year, has been under extreme stress with low reserves, a balance of payment crisis, inflation at 23%, policy interest rates at 22% and record depreciation of the local currency.

Ahead of the stand-by arrangement, Pakistan had to meet IMF conditions including revising its budget, and raising interest rates, generating revenues through more taxes and raising the price of electricity and gas, which fuelled inflation.

Economy / South Asia

Pakistan / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

27m | Features
The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

2h | Pursuit
TBS SKETCH

What Modi has figured out that Trump never has

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Nafisur's journey from thinking like a monk to MonkMoney

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

Can the United States avoid complicity in genocide?

12m | Videos
Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

Delicious lamb Burra recipe for iftar

1h | Videos
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

17h | Videos
Tangail’s enormous 201-dome mosque becomes centre of attraction

Tangail’s enormous 201-dome mosque becomes centre of attraction

12h | Videos